Jennifer Aniston Auctions Off Iconic Mark Seliger 1995 Portrait For COVID-19 Relief

Jennifer Aniston and Mark Seliger are coming together for a good cause.

The actress, 51, and the famous photographer are auctioning off the iconic nude photo Seliger took of Aniston in 1995, with all the proceeds going to COVID-19 relief efforts.

The stripped-down photograph features Aniston with her iconic Rachel haircut from her days on “Friends”.

“My dear friend Mark Seliger teamed up with Radvocacy and Christie’s Inc. to auction 25 of his portraits – including mine ☺️- for COVID-19 relief…” she captioned a video on Instagram. “100 per cent of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved.”

She added, “Link in my bio to learn more about the auction. Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this ❤️🙏🏼 #radart4aid”

Portraits of stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more are also being sold.