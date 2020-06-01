Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Reveals Fears Of Being Labelled An ‘It’ Girl After Split

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas discusses struggling with self-doubt and forever being known as an “It” girl during a new interview.

Bonas, who dated Harry from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie, tells News Corp Australia, “The fear of failing, the fear of rejection, the fear of not getting it right, the fear of not being perfect… I think that has limited me in certain situations in my life,” according to the Daily Telegraph.

The actress says of her life post-Harry split, “I think I have grown confident and fortunately I have learnt not to sweat the small stuff too much. And I just think it has definitely given me a stronger sense of purpose and a stronger sense of what I want or don’t want.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 07: Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry attend We Day UK, a charity event to bring young people together at Wembley Arena on March 7, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Bonas, who has been busy promoting her new show, “White House Farm”, says she was worried the “It” girl tag would live with her forever.

“I think terms like that are very narrow-minded. I think that I work very, very hard, I love what I do, and I just hope that this role has shown people what I can do and what I would like to do going forward and not be caught in a box in any way,” she shares.

Bonas, who was a guest at Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018, is now engaged to Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

However, like everything is, their wedding plans have currently been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately it has [been delayed],” she says. “We are not quite sure what our next move is, but we will have to be postponing the wedding.”