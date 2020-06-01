‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s Husband Responds To Accusation Of Having Affair With Her Cousin

Josh McKee is speaking out in his defense for the first time since being accused of having an affair with his wife’s cousin.

“Teen Mom” star Mackenzie McKee made the accusation in a now-deleted Facebook post last month, alleging that her husband cheated with her “close cousin” just a week after her mother died in December 2019.

In the image in his response post, Josh wrote, “Better worry about your own sins, cause God ain’t gonna ask you about mine,” adding the caption, “I’m just here for the comments.”

In the comments, Josh added, “People, I’ve been through the ringer being on that damn show, this is nothing new to me. I get it you all are pissed at the fact of what you read on the Internet or seen on TV. ‘Ok?’ But if you are going to come at me with what little you all really know, know your damn facts! And know that this is not a one sided ball game.”

In her post in May, Mackenzie said that she discovered the affair after seeing his call and text logs.

According to E! News, she wrote that she “made the random decision to pull Josh’s call and text logs. To find out that one week after my mom died, when he started leaving and changing his behaviour, to find he was texting a woman 3-600 times per month and calling her on these nights he was ‘fishing’ until 3 a.m.”

She added, “Today is the day I walk away. Pray for me, that I can function, feel worthy again and find hope. Pray for my kids, I always wanted my family to work so they don’t have to live in two different houses. I was 100 per cent committed to Josh and so much I don’t understand.”