Louis Tomlinson Shares Message About White Privilege Following The Death Of George Floyd

Louis Tomlinson is speaking out about his own white privilege following the death of George Floyd.

The former One Direction singer, 28, took to Twitter on Monday, sharing a message to his followers about Floyd, police brutality and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

“As a white privileged man, I am fortunate to have been able to live my life without prejudice,” he wrote. “I am appalled and deeply saddened by the police brutality that the world has witnessed over the past week that caused the death of George Floyd. It is disgusting that many people continue to live in fear purely due to the colour of their skin.”

Tomlinson added, “Enough is enough. I want to let the black community know that I stand with you, and with anyone protesting in support of racial equality. It is essential that we all realize the steps we can take as individuals, small or large, to support those facing issues and help promote meaningful change for the future. It is the only way we move forward.”

And in response to the ongoing protests, Tomlinson revealed he has made donations to the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

“I am with you. Black Lives Matter.”