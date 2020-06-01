Kacey Musgraves Promises To Help Break ‘Disgusting’ Cycle Caused By Racism: ‘I Will Not Be A Bystander’

Kacey Musgraves is doing her part to to help break the “damaging” cycle caused by racism.

On Monday, the country music star took to Twitter to release a statement about the ongoing protests in the United States after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died as a result of a Minneapolis police officer holding his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

“It’s been hard to find the words to adequately convey how outraged and sad I am,” wrote the “Rainbow” singer on her Twitter account. “WHITE PEOPLE HAVE HAD IT SO F*CKING WRONG SINCE THE BEGINNING and I will do whatever I can I help break the DISGUSTING, damaging cycle racism and systemic privilege causes. I will not be a bystander.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist also shared a list of ways her fans can help in the fight for change, including signing the Change.org petition, donating to Floyd’s memorial fund, and contacting elected officials.

Musgraves joins many other celebrities who are voicing their opinions about the police killing of Floyd. Trevor Noah, Hugh Jackman, Barack Obama, and more stars have released powerful statements following last week’s tragedy and the ongoing protests.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in relation to the death of Floyd on May 25.