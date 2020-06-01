Sharon Stone Records A Video About How To Build A Safe Room Amid Riots

Among the several posts she shared in support of Black Lives Matter, Sharon Stone has released a video about how to build yourself a “safe room.”

On Monday, the 62-year-old “Basic Instinct” star posted an instructional video on Instagram while urging fans not to be “overreactive” in response to the widespread protests across the U.S.

“Okay, so we’re in the middle of a riot,” Stone begins the video, before offering suggestions of how to build a safe space. “And if you are anywhere where you feel unsafe in your home, this is what I want you to do. We’re going to make a safe room for you. Probably the safest bet that you have might be your bathroom because you have maybe the least windows or you’re the most tucked in there. And if that’s the case, the least windows and the place that you could lock yourself in the most.”

“If it is your bathroom, you want to put some blankets and pillows in the tub in case you’re going to need to sleep there,” she continues, suggesting people board up the widows in their safe room, if possible. “If you feel like you might get broken into or you have nowhere else to go, especially if you’re trying to self-quarantine and you want to take a cooler, you want to put water in there and a few, you know, non-perishable things that you can eat, some fruit or some protein bars and you want to put your cell phone or your computer chargers in there and your computer, your extra cell phone.”

Encouraging those in rioting areas to stay safe, she tells viewers to “make a safe place for yourself. Don’t panic. And if you think you’re going to panic, take any panic medications or anything that you would like to have in there and just have that place prepared for you or you and your family.”

“Don’t be overreactive this will come and go like all things do,” she ends the video.