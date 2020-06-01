Officials Postpone Virtual Tony Awards Due To ‘Ongoing Racism And Injustices’

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the upcoming virtual Tony Awards.

Amid the ongoing protests in the United States following the death of George Floyd, officials behind the awards have decided to postpone their virtual livestream.

Earlier this year, the Tonys announced they would go virtual as the coronavirus outbreak rages on.

On Monday morning, Broadway on Demand CEO/President Sean Cercone announced they would postpone the awards show that was originally scheduled to air this coming Sunday, June 7.

“We are collectively saddened and angered by the senseless murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and disheartened by the ongoing racism and injustices that continue to permeate our society. We at Broadway On Demand do not tolerate hate, racism, injustice or bigotry of any kind,” Cercone said in the statement. “The continued violence against Black Americans is inexcusable. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.”

Adding, “This is a pivotal moment in our nation’s history and our priorities at this time are to listen, to engage in meaningful dialogue and to do our best to enact real change in our industry and in our nation. We truly believe theatre has the power to educate, inspire, develop empathy, bridge cultural divides and ultimately unite under the banner of humanity.”

Cercone and Broadway on Demand will announce the new date at a later time.