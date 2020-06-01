‘Today’ Co-Hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin And Sheinelle Jones Get Candid About Raising Black Children In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death

"This feels so different than anything else."

“Today” show co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer are using their platform to share the difficult conversations they’ve had to have with their children about being black in the United States.

During the third hour of “Today” on Monday, each host got candid about how the ongoing protests in the U.S. following the tragic death of George Floyd have impacted their families.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer after he held his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“I’ve got an almost 18-year-old son, and I’ve had to have this conversation with him,” Roker said of his youngest child, Nick. “If you’re stopped by the police, you are polite, you are quiet, you just say ‘yes,’ you say ‘no,’ you don’t get belligerent.”

“I don’t breathe a sigh of relief until Nick walks in that door because I am afraid of what could happen. He’s in this New York City subway system, police officer, something happens, and I think this [death of George Floyd] brought that to a head,” he added.

Jones revealed that her three young children, Kayin, 10, and 7-year-old twins, Clara and Uche, started asking questions about Floyd’s death after seeing the news on television.

“Clara asked, ‘Why would he do that?’ I said, ‘Well, Mom doesn’t have an answer, and the little guy goes, ‘So it’s because he has brown skin like us, that’s why he’s being mean to him?'” Jones shared.

“And then Kayin goes, ‘So why are they being mean to people with brown skin, are they going to be mean to me?'”

Jones admitted that her children were in tears after they found out that the police officers involved weren’t in jail.

“Kayin runs crying, and the next thing you know I have three crying kids, crying because they’re afraid,” Sheinelle said. “They went to sleep crying. I’m over here trying to come up with things to say… it was really traumatic for me, for them. I went to bed with such a heavy heart.”

Melvin, who has two biracial children with wife Lindsay Czarniak, who is white, knows that people will most likely view them as black.

“I think sometimes people, unfortunately, they make certain perhaps assumptions. I’m a relatively young black man who’s rearing a young black man, living in the United States of America. Don’t be fooled by the suits and some status,” he said. “The number of times where you walk in a store and you know. You’re constantly reminded. We like to think that we live in some sort of post-racial America, and the reality is we are reminded time and time again that we do not.”

“We need to address what is going on,” Dreyer added to the conversation. “We can’t just turn it off and go on to the next thing.”

“Burning down your house because you’re pissed at your neighbour doesn’t do a lot to advance the cause,” Melvin said, sharing that he hopes people will use their voices to invoke real change.

Adding, “I do hope that we can figure out how we can stop the violent protests — not the protests, but the violent protests — because unfortunately, that is starting to overshadow the murder of George Floyd.”