Jamie Foxx Urges ‘Hollywood Friends’ To Stop Tweeting And Come Down To Protests: ‘You Can’t Sit Back’

Jamie Foxx is standing up against the ongoing racism and injustices raging through the United States.

The Oscar-winning actor joined in the protests in San Francisco on Monday, hoping to bring justice for the senseless murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade and Breonna Taylor.

After taking a knee to honour the victims, Foxx spoke out and called on his “Hollywood friends” to do more than just “tweet.”

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Speaks Publicly About George Floyd’s Death: ‘We’re Not Afraid To Stand’

“To my Hollywood friends, get out here. You have to get out here, you can’t sit back, you can’t tweet, you can’t text – you need to get out here,” he says in a clip shared to Twitter by LA Times reporter Johana Bhuiyan. “So many of them are texting saying, ‘Foxx, can you tell them to stop doing this,’ ‘Foxx, can you tell them to stop doing that.’ You tell them. You come out.”

Jaime Foxx calls on his Hollywood friends to stop tweeting and come out pic.twitter.com/Fc0qgm0txx — Johana Bhuiyan (@JMBooyah) June 1, 2020

Actor and activist Jamie Foxx takes a knee @nbcbayare pic.twitter.com/ThVYt0MMQG — LiLi Tan (@lilitan) June 1, 2020

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For 2000 ‘SNL’ Blackface Sketch, Jamie Foxx Defends Him

He added, “You got to understand, people are hurting. When you’re here and you see how people are hurting and you can understand what it is as opposed to being in your bedroom or your living room tweeting, ‘Hey, I don’t like this.’ Get out of the culdesac and come down here to the courtroom steps.”

Foxx is one of many stars hitting the streets in protest, Ariana Grande, Hasley and Michael B. Jordan also joined the protests over the weekend.