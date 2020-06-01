Kim Kardashian Offers To Pay Medical Bills For High School Student Shot With Rubber Bullet During Minneapolis Protests

** WARNING: This article features graphic images.

Kim Kardashian is doing what she can for the peaceful protesters hurt during the demonstrations in Minneapolis.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 39, took to Twitter on Monday to share the heartbreaking story of a young high school student who was shot during the protests.

Kardashian shared a graphic image of the girl’s injuries that also detailed the cause in a caption, “A rubber bullet fired by cops forever disfigures this teenage high school girl at a PEACEFUL Minneapolis protest yesterday. A bloody chunk of her forehead fell off. She was shot at point-blank.”

“This is heartbreaking and so disturbing,” she wrote in response. “Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it.”

This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it. pic.twitter.com/37zA65QXau — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2020

Kardashian has used her platform to speak out about the ongoing racism and injustices raging through the United States following the death of George Floyd and many others.

“For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the colour of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own.” she shared on social media. “Not today, not anymore.”

Her sister Khloe has also used her platform as she vowed to use her “privilege” to fight against racial injustice.