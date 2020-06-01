Katherine Heigl Admits To Living In A ‘White Bubble’ As She Struggles To Explain George Floyd’s Death To Her Black Daughter

As a concerned citizen and a mother, Katherine Heigl is expressing her outrage at the murder of George Floyd and struggling to explain it to her children, particularly her black daughter.

Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley are parents to Naleigh, 11, who they adopted from South Korea, Adalaide, 8, who was adopted from the US and Joshua, 3.

“I’ve debated posting this. I don’t typically use my platform or social media to say much when it comes to the state of our country,” Heigl wrote on Monday. “I keep most of those thoughts to myself. I act quietly and behind the scenes. I let those with far more experience, education and eloquence be the voices for change. But I can’t sleep. And when I do I wake with a single thought in my head. How will I tell Adalaide? How will I explain the unexplainable? How can I protect her? How can I break a piece of her beautiful divine spirit to do so?”

RELATED: Katherine Heigl Sings Her Kids An ‘Embarrassing Cheer’ On Their First Day Of School

“I can’t sleep. I lay in my bed in the dark and weep for every mother of a beautiful divine black child who has to extinguish a piece of their beloved baby’s spirit to try to keep them alive in a country that has too many sleeping soundly. Eyes squeezed shut. Images and cries and pleas and pain banished from their minds, she continued.

RELATED: Katherine Heigl Reunites With The Cast Of ’27 Dresses’ To Look Back On The Rom-Com Hit

Heigl admitted to living in a “white bubble” despite having both black and Korean daughters.

“It has taken me far too long to truly internalize the reality of the abhorrent, evil despicable truth of racism,” she said. “My whiteness kept it from me. My upbringing of inclusivity, love and compassion seemed normal. I thought the majority felt like I did. I couldn’t imagine a brain that saw the colour of someone’s skin as anything but that. Just a colour. I was naive.”

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum continued her statement in a second post.

“I’m not sure what most think justice looks like but right now, to me, it looks like a hard, ugly life in prison for Officer Chauvin and the others who just stood there,” she added. “On their phone. I want them to pay. I want that payment to be harsh. I want it to be a painful, irrevocable consequence for their evil acts and behaviours and for those consequences to scare the shit out of every other racist still clinging to their small, stupid minded hate. The hate that soothes their weakness and cowardice. The hate that makes them feel powerful and in charge. The hate that distracts them from their meager-ness.”

Heigl pointed out that at this point there is no way to change “their hearts or minds or souls” and all she wants is for other racists “to be so scared by Officer Chauvin’s consequences that they are afraid to breathe in the direction of a black man, woman or child. Let alone try to hurt them.”

“I want him to be an example of what happens to a racist in this country. I am aware that this rage is not very Christian of me. Or is it? Jesus got pretty damn mad at the temple. God brought the floods, the famine, the locust and the pillars of salt. Perhaps rage is part of the divine. Perhaps the heavens want our rage right now. Perhaps our rage is theirs. All I know is that I want it to end. Today. Forever. Whatever it takes.”