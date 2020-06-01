Ava DuVernay Hosts ‘When They See Us’ Viewing Party

Ava DuVernay is celebrating one year of “When They See Us”.

Tonight at 5pm PST, join our IG Live Watch + Chat for WHEN THEY SEE US via @ava. Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/glgxGC3xzn — ARRAYNow (@ARRAYNow) May 31, 2020

The filmmaker hosted a virtual viewing party and live discussion for her four-part Netflix miniseries. The live watch was organized in celebration of the one-year anniversary of “When They See Us”.

DuVernay actually streamed the series alongside a video of herself. This way, anyone without a Netflix subscription or those restricted to one screen were able to take part.

Ava on IG live right now giving us the directors cut for FREE. Tune in. @whentheyseeus @ava @avaduvernayfans pic.twitter.com/uIWMfLmle5 — Vanessa Blake #BLM (@SummerShower) June 1, 2020

“Thanks to all who watched and talked through WHEN THEY SEE US with me on IG tonight,” DuVernay said afterwards. “Let’s keep our eyes on the ball. Hugs and hope.”

Thanks to all who watched and talked through WHEN THEY SEE US with me on IG tonight. Let’s keep our eyes on the ball. Hugs and hope, A. https://t.co/VMB8WesRQc — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 1, 2020

The anniversary of the miniseries came at a timely moment in the United States as thousands of people are marching for #BlackLivesMatter and against police brutality.