Ava DuVernay Hosts ‘When They See Us’ Viewing Party

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Ava DuVernay. Photo: CP Images
Ava DuVernay is celebrating one year of “When They See Us”.

The filmmaker hosted a virtual viewing party and live discussion for her four-part Netflix miniseries. The live watch was organized in celebration of the one-year anniversary of “When They See Us”.

DuVernay actually streamed the series alongside a video of herself. This way, anyone without a Netflix subscription or those restricted to one screen were able to take part.

“Thanks to all who watched and talked through WHEN THEY SEE US with me on IG tonight,” DuVernay said afterwards. “Let’s keep our eyes on the ball. Hugs and hope.”

The anniversary of the miniseries came at a timely moment in the United States as thousands of people are marching for #BlackLivesMatter and against police brutality.

