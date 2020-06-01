Cole Sprouse Shares His Account After Being ‘Arrested’ During ‘Peaceful’ Protest: This Is ‘Not A Narrative About Me’

Cole Sprouse says he and other peaceful protesters were zip-tied and arrested despite many following police instructions.

Sprouse, 27, posted a “Black Lives Matter” logo on Instagram and revealed he was detained in Santa Monica alongside other protesters rallying for Black Lives Matter.

“A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica,” Sprouse wrote. “So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter.”

“Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest,” he added. “The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long-standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguards within Santa Monica.”

The “Riverdale” actor said his group of protesters were met with police resistance and asked to retreat. Despite many complying, the group were still detained by officers.

“We were given the option to leave and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested,” Sprouse explained. “When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us.”

“It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement,” he asserted. “This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such.”

Concluding “This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well.”

Sprouse’s protest adds to the countless movements happening globally in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.