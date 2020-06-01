Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes For Not Speaking Out About #BlackLivesMatter On ‘Hamilton’ Social Media Pages Sooner

Lin-Manuel Miranda promises to do better about speaking out on all his social media platforms.

The actor, and creator of the Broadway musical Hamilton, took to the show’s official Twitter page to apologize for not addressing the ongoing racism and social injustices happening in the United States.

“We spoke out on the day of the Pulse shooting. We spoke out when Vice President Mike Pence came to our show 10 days after the election. That we have not yet firmly spoken the inarguable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounced systematic racism and white supremacy from our official Hamilton channels is a moral failure on our part,” Miranda said in a video posted Sunday. “As the writer of the show, I take responsibility and apologize for my part in this moral failure.”

RELATED: New Apple TV+ Docuseries Profiles Spike Lee, Oprah, Gloria Steinem, Lin-Manuel Miranda And More

We stand on the side of justice. Black Lives Matter. Take action now in the links below. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Y6T1tDNABF — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) May 31, 2020

Hamilton is not only known for its Tony Award-winning production but for its diverse cast playing America’s founding fathers and influential figures in the retelling of the country’s history.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda Freestyles ‘OK Boomer’ Song All About Conan O’Brien

Miranda continued, “Hamilton doesn’t exist without the black and brown artists who created and revolutionized and changed the world through the culture, music and language of hip-hop. Literally, the idea of the show doesn’t exist without the brilliant black and brown artists in our cast, crew and production team who breathe life into this story every time it’s performed.”

“It’s up to us and words and deeds to stand up for our fellow citizens. It’s up to us to do the work to be better allies and have each other’s backs.”

Miranda’s post comes just days after protests erupted across the U.S. following the murder of George Floyd.