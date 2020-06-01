Patty Jenkins Turned Down Directing ‘Justice League’ And Has No Interest In Other Superhero Movies

Patty Jenkins loves directing “Wonder Woman” but has no interest in expanding her DC role to the “Justice League” or any other superhero movie.

“I love comics, but I’ve come to superheroes through films,” Jenkins told Premiere. “There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is that relevant when I shoot? I don’t know. The point is, unlike other directors, I don’t really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. I’ve been contacted to make a ‘Justice League’ movie in the past, and it doesn’t connect to me. Too many characters.”

And while Jenkins was once connected to “Thor: Dark World” she doesn’t see herself heading over to Marvel either. Mostly to do with the way they operate.

“I really like the people who work [at Marvel Studios], but they want full control over their movies. The director is under control,” she explained. “Yes, it can happen. Furthermore, It shows immediately if a director cannot impose his/her vision. When this is the case, I get the impression that these people are doing a different job than me. But with ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ I think I did exactly what I wanted. And then, everything a superhero movie needs comes naturally to me: I love shooting great action scenes versus great sets. I really enjoy it.”

Jenkins’ next movie, “Wonder Woman 1984”, is set to be released on Aug. 12.