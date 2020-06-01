Tyler Perry Says George Floyd’s Family Are ‘Adamant In Their Call For Peaceful Protest’

Tyler Perry has spoken with George Floyd’s immediate family.

The renowned filmmaker updated the public on how Floyd’s family wants them to proceed as protests spurred by his murder have taken place across the United States. Perry, 50, shared the information on Monday via Instagram.

“I spent the past few days with an extremely heavy heart, having very high-level conversations with people who don’t look like me, people who may not believe what I believe, people who don’t know what it’s like to be black in America but were willing to listen,” Perry wrote.

“White people who are Republicans and Democrats, with different opinions, different views, and different ideas and strategies on how to stop this!” he continued. “White people with the power to have this go either way.”

The global community has rallied behind the Black Lives Matter movement in different ways. Some are donating, others are engaging in peaceful protests and pockets of the population are mobilizing with riots. The latter is something Floyd’s family does not want to see.

“I also spoke to George Floyd’s immediate family and tried to speak comfort in this moment,” Perry shared. “I have to tell you — they are adamant in their call for peaceful protest.”