Shay Mitchell Remains ‘Hopeful’ About New Generation While Raising Daughter Amid George Floyd Protests

Shay Mitchell is speaking out about the ongoing protests happening in the United States.
The “Pretty Little Liars” alum, 33, took to Instagram on Monday, addressing George Floyd’s death and what it’s like raising a daughter during the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
“I am hopeful that the next generation will abandon the prejudices of the past, and embrace and accept people based on who they are, versus the colour of their skin,” Mitchell captioned a snap for her daughter Atlas, 7 months, and her longtime partner, Matte Babel. “Black or White. It doesn’t matter. All she sees are people who love her. Racism is a learned behaviour.”
RELATED: Shay Mitchell Prepares For Post Coronavirus Life With Hilarious Airport Routine Video
She added, “It starts and stops at home. ❤️.”
View this post on Instagram
I am hopeful that the next generation will abandon the prejudices of the past, and embrace and accept people based on who they are, versus the colour of their skin. Black or White. It doesn’t matter. All she sees are people who love her. Racism is a learned behavior. It starts and stops at home. ❤️
RELATED: Shay Mitchell Gives Architectural Digest A Tour Of Her Dreamy Mediterranean-Inspired L.A. Home
The new post isn’t the first time Mitchell spoke out on Floyd’s death, on Sunday she reposted Instagram user’s @lifewcourt post, “Everyone has a voice, you have a voice and it matters. If everyone used their voice in times like these, maybe just maybe it would help improve things. When you sit there quiet it helps nothing. Use your voice for what you believe in. Use it for justice. Use it for equality. Use it to be heard – because it matters.”
View this post on Instagram
“… Everyone has a voice, you have a voice and it matters. If everyone used their voice in times like these, maybe just maybe it would help improve things. When you sit there quiet it helps nothing. It kills me to hear that stuff like this is still happening in today’s society. People we are in 2020. This should not be happening at all, someone’s skin colour should NEVER define them. I feel like as humans living on this earth we have to do what we can to join in and help because living is a basic human right and they are getting that taken away from them. Some ways you can help – Use your voice, it matters. It will help. When you witness injustice call it out, staying silent does nothing – Get involved. Sign petitions , share petitions, donate to organizations that are working to help this. Share as much as you can, it makes a difference – Educate yourself. Take one day to just educate yourself so that you actually understand what is going on. It matters and makes a difference. Use your voice for what you believe in. Use it for justice. Use it for equality. Use it to be heard – because it matters. I’m not black, but I see you I’m not black, but I hear you I’m not black, but I mourn with you I’m not black, but I will fight for you 🤍” – @lifewcourt well said. 🙌🏻🙌🏼🙌🏽🙌🏾🙌🏿
See what other stars had to say about Floyd and the ongoing protests below: