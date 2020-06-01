Shay Mitchell Remains ‘Hopeful’ About New Generation While Raising Daughter Amid George Floyd Protests

Shay Mitchell is speaking out about the ongoing protests happening in the United States.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum, 33, took to Instagram on Monday, addressing George Floyd’s death and what it’s like raising a daughter during the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

“I am hopeful that the next generation will abandon the prejudices of the past, and embrace and accept people based on who they are, versus the colour of their skin,” Mitchell captioned a snap for her daughter Atlas, 7 months, and her longtime partner, Matte Babel. “Black or White. It doesn’t matter. All she sees are people who love her. Racism is a learned behaviour.”

RELATED: Shay Mitchell Prepares For Post Coronavirus Life With Hilarious Airport Routine Video

She added, “It starts and stops at home. ❤️.”

RELATED: Shay Mitchell Gives Architectural Digest A Tour Of Her Dreamy Mediterranean-Inspired L.A. Home

The new post isn’t the first time Mitchell spoke out on Floyd’s death, on Sunday she reposted Instagram user’s @lifewcourt post, “Everyone has a voice, you have a voice and it matters. If everyone used their voice in times like these, maybe just maybe it would help improve things. When you sit there quiet it helps nothing. Use your voice for what you believe in. Use it for justice. Use it for equality. Use it to be heard – because it matters.”

See what other stars had to say about Floyd and the ongoing protests below: