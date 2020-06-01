Adele Comments On Protests: ‘Be Righteously Angered But Be Focused’

Adele has taken to her Instagram to share a message condemning the murder of George Floyd.

After Floyd was killed on May 25, protests have taken place across the United States and the globe as people demand racial equality and the end of police brutality.

“George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t. Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum,” the Grammy Award winning singer wrote, alongside a picture of Floyd.

“So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning,” she encouraged.

“It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere,” Adele added. “I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice.”

Adele is just one of the many celebrities to voice their support for #BlackLivesMatter including Cole Sprouse, George Clooney and Jamie Foxx. The music industry also plans on going dark on Tuesday in solidarity.