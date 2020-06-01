Olivia Jade Accused Of Hypocrisy Over ‘White Privilege’ Post

Olivia Jade Giannulli is bringing attention to white privilege and that has people pointing out her own.

Giannulli, 20, used her mammoth 1.3 million follower-reach on Instagram to give a quick lesson on white privilege in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Keep in mind, Giannulli’s parents — Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — pled guilty to charges stemming from the college admissions cheating scandal.

First though, Giannulli’s post.

“If you hear people saying disrespectful things. CORRECT THEM. Don’t sit there & allow this to continue happening,” she wrote. “[And if] someone saying something like ‘no one is around that it offends.’ Or ‘It’s a joke’ IT SHOULD OFFEND all of us because it’s outright wrong and disgusting that humans talk/treat other HUMANS the way we’ve seen.”

“Explain how it’s not funny at all. How actually ignorant it sounds,” she continued “How uneducated you sound when you are undermining what black people had had to deal with for generations. Speak up!”

The young YouTuber did admit she is “a person who is born into privilege based on my skin colour and financial situation I was not always aware that these issues were still so present. And that makes me feel awful. But that also fuels me.”

She also wanted to “learn more and do more and be better for all my beautiful black friends and any other person who faces discrimination.”

That did not stop people from pointing out Giannulli’s own privilege.

“No one wants to hear your take on white privilege. No one,” one person tweeted. Others described her post as “tone deaf” and the “definition of white privilege.”