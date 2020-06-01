Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ Breaks Billboard Record

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” has broken a new record.

The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 making it Gaga’s fifth No. 1 song and Grande’s fourth with 31.4 million streams.

Grande broke the record as the only person to have four songs debut at No. 1. Just a few weeks ago her collab “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber landed at the top of the chart.

Lady Gaga has also managed to achieve No. 1 songs in three decades, two of which debuted on the top. They included “Poker Face”, “Born This Way” and “Just Dance”.