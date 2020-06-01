Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ Breaks Billboard Record

By Jamie Samhan.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” has broken a new record.

The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 making it Gaga’s fifth No. 1 song and Grande’s fourth with 31.4 million streams.

Grande broke the record as the only person to have four songs debut at No. 1. Just a few weeks ago her collab “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber landed at the top of the chart.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Attends Protests With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Lady Gaga has also managed to achieve No. 1 songs in three decades, two of which debuted on the top. They included “Poker Face”, “Born This Way” and “Just Dance”.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP