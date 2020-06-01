Ryan Guzman Shunned By ‘9-1-1’ Castmates For Racial Slurs

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Ryan Guzman and Chrysti Ane. Photo: CP Images
The cast of “9-1-1” is not letting any sort of team unity stop them from calling out castmate Ryan Guzman.

Guzman, 32, defended resurfaced racist tweets published by his fiancée, Chrysti Ane. He tried to justify Ane’s use of the N-Word in a video by acknowledging how he and his friends often exchange racial slurs.

“I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time,” he said. “We call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get butthurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are.”

“We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down,” Guzman added. “So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all.”

That clarification did not sit well with people who continued to call him out.

“[I’m] done with defending myself or my family to people who are as quick to judge as they are to condemn,” Guzman retorted. “Let me get back to the real topic and help out any way I can to the black community.”

Guzman’s remarks elicited comments from his “9-1-1” castmates Oliver Stark and Aisha Hinds. Spoiler who were not supportive of Guzman.

Guzman subsequently released another statement attempting to clarifying his stance. He asserted that he does not condone the N-word, pointing out Fat Joe and Cardi B’s uses of the term. ET Canada has reached out to Guzman for a comment.

