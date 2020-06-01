Ryan Guzman Shunned By ‘9-1-1’ Castmates For Racial Slurs

The cast of “9-1-1” is not letting any sort of team unity stop them from calling out castmate Ryan Guzman.

Guzman, 32, defended resurfaced racist tweets published by his fiancée, Chrysti Ane. He tried to justify Ane’s use of the N-Word in a video by acknowledging how he and his friends often exchange racial slurs.

RELATED: George Clooney Pens Essay Calling For ‘Lasting Change’

“I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time,” he said. “We call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get butthurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are.”

“We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down,” Guzman added. “So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all.”

That clarification did not sit well with people who continued to call him out.

“[I’m] done with defending myself or my family to people who are as quick to judge as they are to condemn,” Guzman retorted. “Let me get back to the real topic and help out any way I can to the black community.”

RELATED: Olivia Jade Accused Of Hypocrisy Over ‘White Privilege’ Post

Guzman’s remarks elicited comments from his “9-1-1” castmates Oliver Stark and Aisha Hinds. Spoiler who were not supportive of Guzman.

I know a lot of you want to hear my thoughts on what a cast member said today on IG live. I can tell you that my opinion is there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the n word. It belongs to the Black community only and I absolutely don’t agree with it being used by… — Oliver Stark (@oliverstarkk) June 1, 2020

How I FEEL daily is a perpetual state of GRIEF. There’s sadly no version of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief. There’s legions of learned behaviors that need to be named and neutured so we don’t continue to give life to them. May we know & DO BETTER. https://t.co/NmhIOVDWK4 — Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) June 1, 2020

Guzman subsequently released another statement attempting to clarifying his stance. He asserted that he does not condone the N-word, pointing out Fat Joe and Cardi B’s uses of the term. ET Canada has reached out to Guzman for a comment.