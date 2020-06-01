Eve Addresses The ‘Most Difficult And Uncomfortable Conversations’ That Are Coming About After The Murder Of George Floyd

“The Talk@Home” spent Monday speaking about the murder of George Floyd and the #BlackLivesMatter protests.

“I am in an interracial relationship. I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I’ve ever had, and vice-versa with my husband,” co-host Eve said.

“But, at the same time, it’s a beautiful thing, because…I don’t know his life through his eyes. He doesn’t know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand…but we have to be okay with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution,” Eve added. “There are some people that are having beautiful peaceful protests, with their fists in the air…and all different colours and genders, all together, on one knee, wanting to get past this. That’s what actually keeps me from getting too emotional. We are under rock bottom. The only thing we can do now is to build up.”

Sheryl Underwood also had comments to share.

“I have pride for the peaceful organized protesters. That is our right as Americans. What I don’t want is for those that infiltrated and wanted to loot and wanted to be violent and hurt the police – I don’t want them to be in the same discussion as those who peacefully protested.” Underwood said.

“I’m elated to see how the Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz – he appointed the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to handle the prosecution and investigation of George Floyd’s murder…It felt great to hear the Minneapolis Chief of Police, Medaria Arradondo, where he said, ‘Your inaction makes you complicit.’”

Underwood continued, “You can see black men and women wanting to protect people’s property. What you see now is Jane Fonda, Pink, Billie Eilish, John Stamos, Richard Marx and others – Michael Jordan, Michael B. Jordan. Everybody’s coming together – so, I believe it’s not just a moment, it’s a movement… I believe all Americans and everybody from other countries, we don’t want to be allies. We want you to be our brothers and sisters and stand by us in this struggle.”

