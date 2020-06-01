Ellen DeGeneres Uses Her ‘Platform’ To Share Her Thoughts, ‘People Have Gotten Away With Murder’

Ellen DeGeneres was visibly upset in a video where she condemned the murder of George Floyd.

“I have been posting my thoughts and my stance on this but I haven’t spoken directly because I don’t know what to say,” DeGeneres said. “I am so sad and I am so angry. I know I’m not going to say the right thing. I know that there are going to be a lot of people who are going to be in disagreement with what I say, but I have a platform and I have a voice.”

The talk show host expressed her support for #BlackLivesMatter and racial equality.

“I have always stood for equality. I have always wanted to be the voice for people who felt like they didn’t have a voice because I know what that feels like. Maybe you don’t agree with how it’s coming out, but you have to understand it. Then we can heal it,” she continued.

“People have gotten away with murder and that’s what’s happening. We’ve got to see fairness and justice for all, because right now this is not a fair world,” DeGeneres said.

“We have a long way to go to even get close to being fair. If you don’t understand this, then you’ve never felt like you weren’t heard or you weren’t equal. But if you’ve ever felt that, magnify it and see what’s happening. Let’s send a whole bunch of love out there and try to find some piece and some communication in this.”

Floyd was killed when Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes. He has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter while the other four officers at the scene were only fired.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday that Floyd died from “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.”