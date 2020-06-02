Vanessa Morgan Clarifies ‘Riverdale’ Comments, Defends Co-Stars: ‘I’m The Only Black Series Regular’

Vanessa Morgan is speaking out about inequality on the set of “Riverdale”.

It all began over the weekend when Morgan, 28, clapped back at a Twitter user who accused former co-star Ashleigh Murray of being a “diva.” The critic suggested Murray was written off of “Riverdale” for hogging screen time and generally putting herself before the team.

“The pussycats were written off because @iamamurray is a known diva and didn’t wait to share the screen with other talented women,” the now-deleted tweet read. “Even on ‘Katy Keene’ she barely shares scenes with other women because she’s a diva.”

Morgan retaliated in a big way, also acknowledging the racist subtext often hanging on such accusations.

“You don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about and don’t talk about my friend like that. Another thing, I hate BLACK women being called DIVAS for sticking up for themselves,” she wrote. “Maybe the show should write for her like the white characters. You picked the wrong day get off my page.”

Murray, 32, retweeted Morgan’s response.

“Lol you clearly have me mixed up with someone else,” she added. “I love the Pussycats more than any show ever did. If it were up to me, we’d have our own show. And you obviously don’t watch ‘Katy Keene’ because sis is surrounded by women. So f**k all the way off.”

On Tuesday Morgan hit Twitter again, calling out her “Riverdale” showrunners.

“Too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least,” she wrote in response to a fan. “Girl i could go on for days 🐸.”

She also added that her character Toni is being “used as the token biracial bisexual” on the series.

But despite her frustrations, Morgan has nothing but love for her co-stars, Madelaine Petsch, K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse. “My role on ‘Riverdale’ has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends,” she wrote. “They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots and I know they have my back. ♥️”

“Riverdale” was set to start production of season five this summer, but it is unclear when due to the pandemic.