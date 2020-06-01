Vanessa Morgan Defends Former ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Ashleigh Murray: ‘I Hate Black Women Being Called Divas’

Vanessa Morgan is not about to let an Internet troll besmirch her former “Riverdale” co-star Ashleigh Murray.

Morgan, 28, clapped back at a Twitter user who accused Murray of being a “diva.” The critic suggested Murray was written off of “Riverdale” for hogging screen time and generally putting herself before the team.

“The pussycats were written off because @iamamurray is a known diva and didn’t wait to share the screen with other talented women,” the now-deleted tweet read. “Even on ‘Katy Keene’ she barely shares scenes with other women because she’s a diva.”

Morgan retaliated in a big way, also acknowledging the racist subtext often hanging on such accusations.

“You don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about and don’t talk about my friend like that. Another thing, I hate BLACK women being called DIVAS for sticking up for themselves,” she wrote. “Maybe the show should write for her like the white characters. You picked the wrong day get off my page.”

Murray, 32, retweeted Morgan’s response.

“Lol you clearly have me mixed up with someone else,” she added. “I love the Pussycats more than any show ever did. If it were up to me, we’d have our own show. And you obviously don’t watch ‘Katy Keene’ because sis is surrounded by women. So f**k all the way off.”