Erin Napier Learns Surprising Family Connection To A Building She Is Working On In ‘Home Town’

Erin Napier was in for a surprise when she and her husband Ben took on their newest building makeover.

On this week’s episode of “Home Town”, Erin found out that the historic apartment building they were working on actually has a close family connection.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Erin learned that her grandmother and her grandmother’s sister lived in the building. It was her grandmother’s home when she started dating Erin’s grandfather in the 1950s.

RELATED: HGTV Canada’s Sarah And Bryan Bauemler Raise More Than $75K For Bahamas Hurricane Relief

“I had never heard this is my life,” Erin said in shock. “My grandmother isn’t able to talk anymore, she’s lost her speech.”

Erin invited her uncle and grandmother’s sister to the apartment to learn more about the history behind the building.

“My grandparents met when she lived here. My story began here,” Erin said in a preview. “I’ve had so much fun renovating this house, but I had no idea I had a personal connection to it.”

“My grandmother and I were really, really close,” Erin added. “And I wish that she could see this.”

Erin’s grandmother has since passed away in May.

RELATED: ‘Brady Bunch’ Stars Come Together To Talk Renovating The Iconic Home For New HGTV Show

“My sweet grandmother went to heaven today. My grandfather passed in 2001, and for 19 years she lived without him. I’m so happy that he’s shouting “here she comes!” today, even if my heart is broken for us without her. My Mother Goose,” Erin shared in an emotional Instagram post.

“Home Town” airs Wednesdays on HGTV Canada at 9 p.m. ET/PT.