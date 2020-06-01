10-Year-Old Girl Insanely Covers Rage Against The Machine To Fight Racism

One very special 10-year-old girl is raging against the machine, racism and your speakers with this incredible multi-instrumental cover.

RELATED: Adele Comments On Protests

Nandi Bushell delivered an absolutely incredible cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Guerrilla Radio”. Bushell let her rockstar afro flow over a white headband while also sporting black shades indoors — the ultimate expression of cool. She played the bass, drums and guitar for a complete performance.

The description for the YouTube video signalled support for the late George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson Shares Message About White Privilege

“Solidarity in the Fight to End Racism! #fightracism #blacklivesmatter #enoughisenough. This song is one of Nandi’s favourite songs,” the description reads. “Nandi has loved @rageagainstthemachine since she was a baby.”