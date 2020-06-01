Karol G Apologizes For Tone Deaf #BlackLivesMatter Post

Karol G is apologizing for her tone-deaf post referencing Black Lives Matter.

In a since deleted tweet, the Colombian singer captioned a picture of her black and white dog, “The perfect example that black and white together look beautiful. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Karol G instantly faced backlash for her post as fans called her out.

“I was wrong and I apologize,” she later wrote. “I want to make clear that my intentions were right in the photo I posted earlier. I meant to say that racism is terrible and that I cannot begin to understand it.”

She continued, “These past few days have been hard and its extremely painful to see it continue to happen. IT NEEDS TO STOP. There is only one race and that is the human race. I recognize that the way I expressed myself was not right.”

“I stand with Black Lives Matter. Under no circumstance should ANYONE experience such systematic oppression because of the colour of their skin or for belonging to any minority group and I SUPPORT the protests and actions taken during these times to end police brutality and racism,” she added.

“I am still learning and taking active steps to help, aid and evoke change and I continue educating myself to understand the experience.”