JJ Abrams And Wife Katie McGrath Pledge $10 Million To Anti-Racist Initiatives

JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath, through Abrams’ production company Bad Robot, are pledging $10 million to organizations like Black Lives Matter LA.

Bad Robot is committing $10 million to anti-racism organizations. The pledges will begin with $200,000 donations each to the following five groups: Black Futures Lab, Black Lives Matter LA, Community Coalition, Equal Justice Initiative, and Know Your Rights Camp. The remaining $9 million will be dispersed at a later time.

“We at Bad Robot are grateful to the many scholars, activists, organizers and leaders fighting on the frontlines of change in our systemically unjust country,” the production company wrote on Instagram. “It is that constellation of thinkers and doers who have the blueprint to a more perfect, fair, equitable, and kind union.”

The post was accompanied by an image insisting there has been “enough police brutality,” “enough outsized privilege,” “enough white comfort” and more.