Broadway’s Marisha Wallace Covers ‘Tomorrow’ For Charity

Broadway star Marisha Wallace posted a cover of “Tomorrow” as a sign of better things to come in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of Wallace’s Broadway friends made an appearance in the video including Katharine McPhee, Lea Salonga, Leslie Odom Jr, Ledisi, Beverly Knight, Nina West and Kerry Ellis.

The cover released will go towards support COVID-19 relief via The Mad Trust (UK) and Broadway Cares (USA) with all proceeds being donated.

This is the first time that Broadway Cares has teamed up with The Mad Trust to raise support.