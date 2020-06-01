Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Committed’ To Being ‘Educated About Bias And Racism’

Reese Witherspoon wants to work on learning more about how she can fight racism.
In a post on Instagram Stories, the actress wrote, “I’m committed to: Getting educated about bias and racism. Sharing this education with my children and my community.”
She promised to also support “black-owned businesses” as well as “learning more and doing more.”
Witherspoon concluded, “And most importantly, I’m committed to voting. Voting for leaders who are dedicated to making necessary change. Governors, Mayors, Representatives and senators. I look forward to supporting leaders who step up in this moment and COMMIT to the people.”
In another post, she shared a number of places people can support that she is as well.
Last week Witherspoon was one of the first celebs to speak out against the murder of George Floyd.
Last night at dinner, my 7-year-old asked why all the grown ups were so upset. We spoke to him about what happened to George Floyd. Being a white mother trying to explain racism and bigotry to her white son, who did not understand why anyone would treat another human being that way, was heartbreaking. But not nearly as heartbreaking as being a victim of one of these senseless, violent, unconscionable crimes. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being one of the families who have experienced loss and harassment and discrimination daily. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being a mother who lives in fear of what will happen to her children in this world. I grew up going to church. We were taught that we were all the same in the eyes of God. We all breathe the same air. We all bleed the same blood. But that is not what I grew up seeing. It was as hard for me to reconcile the difference between what I was taught in church and what I see in the world. I don’t want that for my kids. Or for yours. We have to be held accountable for what is happening in this country. What happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery – and countless others – can not go without justice. Please talk to your children about racism, privilege, bigotry and hate. If you aren’t talking to them, someone else is. Regarding comments: I urge you to share this space for meaningful discussion, not hate. There is enough hate in the world. I hope this can be a space for discussion, understanding, growth and LOVE. We all need more of that.
