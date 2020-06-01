Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Committed’ To Being ‘Educated About Bias And Racism’

Reese Witherspoon wants to work on learning more about how she can fight racism.

In a post on Instagram Stories, the actress wrote, “I’m committed to: Getting educated about bias and racism. Sharing this education with my children and my community.”

She promised to also support “black-owned businesses” as well as “learning more and doing more.”

Witherspoon concluded, “And most importantly, I’m committed to voting. Voting for leaders who are dedicated to making necessary change. Governors, Mayors, Representatives and senators. I look forward to supporting leaders who step up in this moment and COMMIT to the people.”

In another post, she shared a number of places people can support that she is as well.

Last week Witherspoon was one of the first celebs to speak out against the murder of George Floyd.

“We have to be held accountable for what is happening in this country. What happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery – and countless others – can not go without justice. Please talk to your children about racism, privilege, bigotry and hate. If you aren’t talking to them, someone else is,” she encouraged.