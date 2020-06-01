Prince William And Kate Middleton Thank Australian First Responders

In honour of Australia’s first-ever “Thank a First Responder Day”, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a video doing just that.

“Earlier this year, we witnessed thousands of firefighters, supported by the wider first responder community, who worked tirelessly risking their own lives to protect Australian communities from the devastating wildfires,” Prince William said. “The world was watching your efforts and we were deeply moved by what we saw.”

Kate Middleton added, “Sadly, you’re now on the frontline of yet another emergency. The COVID-19 outbreak has brought first responders across Australia together again. Day in, day out paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health but also their mental well-being.”

She continued, “Today, on Australia’s inaugural ‘Thank a First Responder Day,’ you all deserve our huge thanks.”

William finished off the messages saying, “Time and time again when Australia has needed protecting, you have answered that call. You should be immensely proud of everything you do and we send our very best wishes to you all and to your families.”

The video was recorded from the couple’s Anmer Hall home in Norfolk on the Sandringham Estate where they have been isolating with their three children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.