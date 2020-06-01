Drake Donates $100,000 To Support Black Families In America: ‘They Just Called Fraud On My Card’

Drake made a charitable donation to the National Bailout Collective but it caught his bank off guard.

RELATED: Jessie Reyez Gives Drake’s ‘Headlines’ A Twist

Mustafa the Poet challenged Toronto musicians Drake and The Weeknd to donate to the cause benefitting black families in the U.S. Drake, 33, did as he was asked but it raised eyebrows at the “Toosie Slide” rapper’s bank.

“They just called fraud on my card LOL,” Drake said. “I donated 100K. They were like nah 😂.”

RELATED: Drake Calls Kylie Jenner His ‘Side-Piece’ In Unreleased Song

Mustafa shared a receipt confirming Drake’s donation.