January Jones Shares Rare Photo Of Her Son Taking Part In #BlackLivesMatter Protests

January Jones has shared a rare picture of her son taking part in the #BlackLivesMatter protests.

“I promise that I will always continue to talk to my child about inequality. And I promise to do all I can to learn more,” Jones wrote next to a photo of Xander, 8, holding a sign reading “I can’t breathe”– some of the last words spoken by George Floyd.

“We have had many more of these necessary hard conversations over the last few days, about why people are so angry and sad,” the “Mad Men” alum continued.

“For a child who didn’t used to see colour amongst his friends it’s hard for him to understand, to understand why the past he learns about in school is still very present in our world today,” she added. “I wanted to give him an opportunity today to do a small neighbourhood protest to support his friends and feel like he’s part of the progress that will hopefully happen. Please vote in Nov. If you don’t vote for who is governing your city, state and country nothing will change.”

Protests have been taking place across the United States spurred by the murder of Floyd when a police office knelt on his neck.

Officer Derek Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter while the other four officers at the scene were only fired.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday that Floyd died from “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.”