Jeff Lowe Responds After Judge Grants ‘Tiger King’ Subject Carole Baskin Control Of Joe Exotic’s Former Zoo Properties

There is some very real news in the world of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”.

A U.S. federal judge has granted docu-series subject Carole Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue organization control of Joe Exotic’s former zoo properties in Oklahoma. The properties were owned by Jeff Lowe under the GW Zoo banner, formerly known as Tiger King Park.

BREAKING #TigerKing NEWS: Jeff Lowe and all his animals have 120 days to vacate GW Zoo a.k.a. Tiger King Park after federal judge grants #carolebaskin and her Big Cat Rescue control of #JoeExotic's former zoo properties in Oklahoma, finding they were fraudulently transferred. — Darcy Spears (@dspinv13) June 2, 2020

The news was broken by KTNV Channel 13 chief investigative reporter Darcy Spears, who said Lowe and his animals have 120 days to vacate GW Zoo. The federal judge found the zoo properties were fraudulently transferred.

On Tuesday, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States Kitty Block released a statement.

“The judge’s decision finally brings down the curtain on the cruel operation known as GW Exotic,” the statement begins. “It is justice for Carole Baskin and accredited sanctuaries that put animal welfare first.”

“The Humane Society of the United States urges that the animals at GW be transferred to proper sanctuaries so that they will never suffer again at the hands of unqualified hucksters like Jeff Lowe and Joe Exotic who kept and exploited these abused animals in substandard filthy conditions,” it concludes.

Lowe has responded to the court decision in a statement.

“Although I am not personally named in the lawsuit, it appears that Carole Baskin and her desire to exact revenge against Joe Exotic trumps the livelihood of the families that came together to save her life. Without our efforts, it is well known that Carole would no longer be here. We anticipated Carole Baskin gains title to the former park that once belonged to Joe Exotic many years ago. It is my understanding that she will also be taking the cages from the zoo, which thankfully means that the animals that she has will finally have the proper amount of space to move around,” reads his statement.

“Please don’t worry about our animals. As you saw on the Netflix documentary, I have been building the greatest Tiger Park the world has ever seen. Thanks to our loyal fans and customers, and the amazing people who work at the zoo, the new Tiger King Park is opening in Thackerville, Oklahoma this September, directly adjacent to the World’s Largest Casino, Win Star World Casino and Resort,” the statement continued. “In the meantime, we are still open for business! So, if you haven’t had a chance to visit the zoo and see our animals, this may be your last chance!” the statement adds.

Baskin and Lowe were both heavily featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary. Lowe was a Las Vegas playboy to whom Exotic turned over his zoo for legal reasons. Baskin, meanwhile, had a huge subplot about her alleged involvement in the disappearance of her husband and Exotic’s nemesis.