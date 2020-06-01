U.S. Federal Judge Grants ‘Tiger King’ Subject Carole Baskin Control Of Joe Exotic’s Former Zoo Properties

There is some very real news in the world of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”.

A U.S. federal judge has granted docu-series subject Carole Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue organization control of Joe Exotic’s former zoo properties in Oklahoma. The properties were owned by Jeff Lowe under the GW Zoo banner, formerly known as Tiger King Park.

BREAKING #TigerKing NEWS: Jeff Lowe and all his animals have 120 days to vacate GW Zoo a.k.a. Tiger King Park after federal judge grants #carolebaskin and her Big Cat Rescue control of #JoeExotic's former zoo properties in Oklahoma, finding they were fraudulently transferred. — Darcy Spears (@dspinv13) June 2, 2020

The news was broken by KTNV Channel 13 chief investigative reporter Darcy Spears, who said Lowe and his animals have 120 days to vacate GW Zoo. The federal judge found the zoo properties were fraudulently transferred.

Baskin and Lowe were both heavily featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary. Lowe was a Las Vegas playboy to whom Exotic turned over his zoo for legal reasons. Baskin, meanwhile, had a huge subplot about her alleged involvement in the disappearance of her husband and Exotic’s nemesis.