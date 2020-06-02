Floyd Mayweather Will Pay For George Floyd’s Funeral Costs

Boxer Floyd Mayweather has reached out directly to the family of the late George Floyd, offering to pay for his funeral costs, multiple outlets report.

The Associated Press reports that Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, confirmed that the athlete reached out to the Floyd family and that they accepted his offer to cover the costs for the June 9 funeral in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

TMZ was the first to report the offer, adding that Mayweather will also pay for services in Minnesota and North Carolina.

ET has reached out to representatives for Mayweather for comment.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

The incident, along with several other recent incidents of police brutality, systemic racism, and bigotry, has led to a movement of protests across America and around the world.

