The Weeknd Donates $500,000 To Black Lives Matter Causes: ‘Urging Everyone With Big Pockets To Give And Give Big’

The Weeknd has made a huge donation to numerous Black Lives Matter causes.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, shared his donation receipts on Instagram, with the total amount given being $500,000.

Tesfaye contributed $200,000 to Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights campaign, and $100,000 to National Bail Out.

Urging others to donate if they can, the Canadian musician wrote alongside the receipts: “Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives.”

Drake also donated $100,000 to National Bail Out after Mustafa the Poet reached out to him and Tesfaye.

“My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd,” Mustafa wrote.

The streets said they need receipts 💅🏾MashaAllah pic.twitter.com/VmdWd6lKEB — Mustafa (@MustafaThePoet) June 1, 2020

Protests broke out around the world after George Floyd died while in police custody last Monday when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired, with Chauvin subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.