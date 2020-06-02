Lea Michele Accused By Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Samantha Marie Ware Of Making The Set ‘A Living Hell’

It appears not all was gleeful on the set of “Glee”.

Over the weekend Lea Michele tweeted out her support for Black Lives Matter in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

But a former co-star of Michele on “Glee”, Samantha Marie Ware, was not having any of it, accusing the actress of making her first TV gig “a living hell” and describing “traumatic microagressions” that had her reconsidering a Hollywood career.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

More cast members on “Glee”, including Alex Newell, Amber Riley, and Dabier Snell, tweeted with reactions in support of Ware’s comments.

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown also tweeted her support for Ware.

Felt like claps!! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020

Michele also faced backlash from other users on Twitter.

ET Canada has reached out to Michele’s rep for comment.