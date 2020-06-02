Lea Michele Accused By Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Samantha Marie Ware Of Making The Set ‘A Living Hell’

By Corey Atad.

Lea Michele, Samantha Marie Ware. Photo: CP Images
Lea Michele, Samantha Marie Ware. Photo: CP Images

It appears not all was gleeful on the set of “Glee”.

Over the weekend Lea Michele tweeted out her support for Black Lives Matter in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Shares ‘Peaceful’ Experience Protesting The Death Of George Floyd

But a former co-star of Michele on “Glee”, Samantha Marie Ware, was not having any of it, accusing the actress of making her first TV gig “a living hell” and describing “traumatic microagressions” that had her reconsidering a Hollywood career.

More cast members on “Glee”, including Alex Newell, Amber Riley, and Dabier Snell, tweeted with reactions in support of Ware’s comments.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown also tweeted her support for Ware.

RELATED: George Clooney Pens Essay Calling For ‘Lasting Change’ In The Wake Of George Floyd’s Murder

Michele also faced backlash from other users on Twitter.

ET Canada has reached out to Michele’s rep for comment.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP