Chloe X Halle Delay New Album’s Release ‘In Solidarity Of All The Beautiful Black Lives Lost’

Chloe X Halle confirmed they will postpone the release of their upcoming album Ungodly Hour amid the protests taking place around the world.

The R&B duo, Chloe and Halle Bailey, shared a video on Instagram, telling fans: “Over these past few days we’ve just been really angry and hurting and physically shaken up over everything that’s been going on.

“With that being said, my sister and I felt like it was only right to postpone our album.”

They’ll now be releasing it on June 12 instead of June 5.

The sisters said they’d be delaying the LP “in solidarity of all the beautiful black lives lost.”

They previously said of the album and the lead single “Do It” in a press release, “During this time, music brings a lot of healing,” referencing the coronavirus crisis.

“We hope this song inspires someone to get up and dance, shake all the stress and anxiety away, and to ‘Do It’ as the song says. We are always very serious about the musicality of our songs and our musicianship, but the beauty of this song is that it shows a more carefree and fun vibe from us. We felt so good writing a song that will make people wanna bop to it and lift their spirits,” they added, according to Just Jared.