Michael Che On The George Floyd Protests: ‘The Optimism Can Be Seen In These Young People’

Michael Che is talking about what it will take to instigate real change.

The star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” was on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday and talked candidly about the ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd.

“After a while you stop worrying about why they don’t wanna give it to you,” he said of people standing in the way of equal rights, “and you get to the point where you just demand it. And I think that’s what we’re seeing now.”

He continued, “We’ve been asking for so long that people are at a point where they don’t wanna ask anymore. And that’s kind of the reality, and it’s sad.”

Che also talked about having two brothers who are current or former police officers.

“They get it. They’re from where we’re from, but it’s still a weird thing,” he said, admitting, “I don’t think I’ve ever dialled 9-1-1 in my life.”

The comedian explained, “I have a feeling they’re not for me. And it’s a really sad, unfortunate thing that you don’t realize until you come across people who don’t feel that way.”

On the protests, Che added, “I think the optimism can be seen in these young people’s ability to unite and be on the same accord, and it’s coming across as extremely destructive, but I do think if they channelled it they could get a lot done that generations before them couldn’t get done.”