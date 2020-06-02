Rihanna, Katy Perry And More Celebs Observe Black Out Tuesday In Support Of George Floyd Protests

By Corey Atad.

The stars are stepping away from social media for the day as protests continue across America.

On Monday, the music industry announced a day-long pause on June 2 in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and other black people killed by police.

The idea quickly spread across social media, with many celebrities participating in Black Out Tuesday.

Canadian singer Keshia Chanté shared her support for Black Out Tuesday, along with a post explaining how fans can get involved by forgoing the usual uses of social media and instead spreading messages in support of Black Lives Matter.

Others, like Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, also showed their support.

Canadians looking to show their support for the movement by donating or taking action can check out organizations such as Color Of Change, the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, and Citizens for Public Justice.

