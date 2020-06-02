Rihanna, Katy Perry & More Celebs Observe Blackout Tuesday In Support Of George Floyd Protests

The stars are stepping away from social media for the day as protests continue across America.

On Monday, the music industry announced a day-long pause on June 2 in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and other black people killed by police.

The idea quickly spread across social media, with many celebrities participating in Blackout Tuesday.

Canadian singer Keshia Chanté shared her support for Blackout Tuesday, along with a post explaining how fans can get involved by forgoing the usual uses of social media and instead spreading messages in support of Black Lives Matter.

If you are planning to participate in #BlackOutTuesday or #muted today, here is what it means & here is how you can do it ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/tknQ8GCaYy — Keshia Chanté (@KeshiaChante) June 2, 2020

Others, like Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, also showed their support.

I try to live my life to answer the question, “How can I be of service?” I have spent the last few days watching, listening and reflecting about how to utilize my privilege and platform. I hope that #BlackoutTuesday… https://t.co/VRfirvDVCU — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 2, 2020

#blackouttuesday #theshowmustbepaused if you support the black lives matter movement post this to your social media. pic.twitter.com/P3UsSDcGyc — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) June 2, 2020

Canadians looking to show their support for the movement by donating or taking action can check out organizations such as Color Of Change, the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, and Citizens for Public Justice.