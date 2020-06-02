Seth Rogen Tells Anyone Disagreeing With His Black Lives Matter Post To ‘F**k Off’

Seth Rogen was praised online this week after responding to followers who had something to say about his Black Lives Matter post.

Rogen shared the post in question on Instagram, urging people to unfollow him if they found it at all controversial.

RELATED: Late-Night TV Hosts Discuss Minneapolis Protests, Police Brutality & George Floyd’s Death In Emotional Monologues

He then told people to “f**k off” if they took umbrage with it.

One person wrote, “I like ‘All Lives Matter’,” to which he responded: “I like f**k you.”

I love seth rogen’s approach to racists pic.twitter.com/QmNRyVCI9s — shae (@MunroShaely) June 1, 2020

Another saw Rogen insist, “F**k off. You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my s**t,” in response to “Why do all these brutality videos only show the end? They don’t show wtf these people were doing to get in trouble in the first place.”

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Shares ‘Peaceful’ Experience Protesting The Death Of George Floyd

Fans immediately praised the actor, with one saying he deserved to be in the running for president given his responses. See more below.

Gotta love Seth Rogen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ag2Eb3Wei1 — Dustin but sometimes Bermuda. (@Bermudastl) June 2, 2020

seth rogen for president pic.twitter.com/aB7aW7w8O0 — Ameerah Elmie (@fatherelms) June 1, 2020

I knew I liked seth rogen for a reason https://t.co/MHYOlJUONp — 💭 (@Inongemarie) June 2, 2020

Im taking the mr. seth rogen approach 🥰🥰 https://t.co/ROfGRc1dyf — IANAH｜BLM✊🏼ACAB🔥 (@trashyqueens) June 2, 2020