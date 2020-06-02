Anderson Cooper Lays Into Donald Trump: ‘He Has To Sic Police On Peaceful Protesters’

Anderson Cooper delivered a scathing assessment of U.S. President Donald Trump on “Anderson Cooper 360”.

The CNN anchor tore apart Trump and the government’s physical response to riots and peaceful protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Cooper said Trump “claimed a power he doesn’t really have. He can’t send the military into every state — that’s not law and order. What the president doesn’t seem to know or care is that the vast majority of those protesting, they too are calling for law and order.

“A black man killed with four officers holding him down, a knee to the neck, for more than eight minutes, more than three minutes which he was no longer conscious for,” he continued, per Deadline. “That is not law and order. That’s murder.”

Trump “seems to think that dominating black people, dominating peaceful protesters is law and order. It’s not. He calls them thugs. Who is the thug here?” Cooper asked. “Hiding in a bunker. Hiding behind a suit. Who is the thug?”

The CNN personality further dissected Trump’s clearing of protesters with tear gas so he could deliver a short speech in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“People have waited for days for this wannabe wartime president to say something. And this is what he says. And that is what he does,” he exclaimed. “He has to sic police on peaceful protesters so he can make a big show of being the little big man walking to a closed-down church.”

Cooper concluded: “This event, as I said, if it wasn’t so dangerous and disgusting, it would be funny because it is so low rent and just sad.”

God bless you @andersoncooper and shame on every single person remaining silent as the world burns including all of the broadcasters who sip from the teet of this fraudulant clown wannabe dictator in office. https://t.co/PImvfENBhc — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 2, 2020

In the past week Donald Trump has been condemned by: – Anderson Cooper

– Taylor Swift

– New York Attorney General

– The head of the entire Episcopal church

– George Will

– Axl Rose Imagine having all of these people despise you. Trump is almost impressive in how much he sucks. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 2, 2020

I must say, Anderson Cooper was on fire, on point and as pissed off as all of us are.pic.twitter.com/shvIL4ENuU — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 2, 2020

"The president seems to think dominating Black people, dominating peaceful protestors is law and order. It's not. He calls them thugs? Who is the thug here? Hiding in a bunker? Hiding behind a suit? Who is the thug?" Anderson Cooper has HAD IT. pic.twitter.com/omBWuAoTfk — Kaitlyn (@Kaitlynan) June 2, 2020