Kendall Jenner Tells Her 130 Million Followers: ‘We Need To Take Real Action, Off Of Social Media’

Kendall Jenner is finally speaking to her audience about the death of George Floyd and the reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement.

RELATED: Drake Donates $100,000 To Support Black Families In America

Jenner, 24, addressed her 130 million Instagram followers on Monday. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star expressed heartache over the matter and acknowledged her “white privilege.”

“I’m angry and hurt just like so many,” she captioned images supporting the movement. “I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis.”

“I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help,” she concluded. “The one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

RELATED: Michael Che On The George Floyd Protests

Jenner subsequently posted a plain black image and tagged @blklivesmatter.