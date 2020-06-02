Australian Journalists Assaulted By American Police On Live TV

The Australian prime minister is calling for an investigation after two Aussie journalists were assaulted by police during a protest on live television.

Video captures Channel 7 News cameraman Tim Myers being punched and then hit with a shield, and reporter Amelia Brace being hit with a truncheon as the two try to escape the attack.

And here’s the video – police repeatedly pushing and hitting an Australian camera crew at 6:30 as they cleared out the area around the White House. https://t.co/YNotvJ3LH6 — Ben Siegel (@benyc) June 1, 2020

Police outside the WH just repeatedly bashed a cameraman as they pushed back protestors – just now on @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/XyE2sI6I3v — Ben Siegel (@benyc) June 1, 2020

According to Deadline, the incident occurred as police in riot gear cleared the area in Washington, D.C., of protesters for a Donald Trump media appearance nearby.

Australian PM Scott Morrison has reportedly instructed the country’s embassy in the U.S. to investigate the incident.

The attack on the international reporters comes after a string of similar incidents in which journalists were attacked or arrested during the protests by police, including CNN reporter Omar Jiminez who was arrested on live TV, and freelance photojournalist Linda Tirado, who was shot in the left eye by a non-lethal round.