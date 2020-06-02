Tiger Woods Reacts To Protests: ‘We Can Make Our Points Without Burning The Very Neighbourhoods That We Live In’

Tiger Woods is sharing his thoughts about the mobilization of the Black Lives Matter movement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Woods posted a statement to Twitter and Instagram Monday night. The tweet has since been liked nearly 21,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.

“My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now,” his statement reads. “I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force.”

“This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line,” he added. “I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward. We can make our own points without burning the very neighbourhoods that we live in.”

Woods, 44, concluded his statement by further advocating peaceful protests.

“I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.”