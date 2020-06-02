Meghan Markle Says, ‘I Won’t Stand For Racism’ In Unearthed 2012 Video

A 2012 Erase the Hate campaign featuring Meghan Markle is again making the rounds following the death of George Floyd.

In the video, a pre-duchess Markle wears a white T-shirt with the words “I won’t stand for racism” on it. The “Suits” actress introduces herself and touches on her history with racism.

“My name’s Meghan Markle and I’m here because I think it’s a really important campaign to be a part of,” Markle said. “For me I think it really hits a personal note. I’m bi-racial, most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall.”

“Some of the slurs I’ve heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it’s just hit me in a really strong way,” she added. “A couple of years ago I heard someone call my mum the N-word.”

Markle concluded in the video: “I think for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just to see the landscape of what our country is like right now, certainly the world, and to want things to be better.”