Meghan Markle Says, ‘I Won’t Stand For Racism’ In Unearthed 2012 Video

A 2012 Erase the Hate campaign featuring Meghan Markle is again making the rounds following the death of George Floyd.
In the video, a pre-duchess Markle wears a white T-shirt with the words “I won’t stand for racism” on it. The “Suits” actress introduces herself and touches on her history with racism.
“My name’s Meghan Markle and I’m here because I think it’s a really important campaign to be a part of,” Markle said. “For me I think it really hits a personal note. I’m bi-racial, most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall.”
Tonight in the U.K. #SayNoToRacism is trending and I thought this video was fitting! I had a very long rant on my Instagram stories earlier today regarding racism, I had to speak up when I saw evident parallels between @stormzy’s situation and the Duchess’. . . This video in general made me sad. Especially when Meghan said: “By the time I have children I hope that people are more open minded ” well Archie’s here and not much has changed! Today Tottenham (a U.K. football team) have vowed to take the “strongest possible action” after their 2-0 defeat by Chelsea was overshadowed by the game having to be paused when @toniruediger was targeted with racist abuse three times by a section of the crowd. . . . #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #princeharry #britishroyalfamily #royalfamily #royals.
“Some of the slurs I’ve heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it’s just hit me in a really strong way,” she added. “A couple of years ago I heard someone call my mum the N-word.”
Markle concluded in the video: “I think for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just to see the landscape of what our country is like right now, certainly the world, and to want things to be better.”