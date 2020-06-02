Mickey Guyton Highlights Racial Inequality In New Track ‘Black Like Me’

Mickey Guyton has dropped her new single “Black Like Me”.

The country star sings of racial inequality in the United States: “It’s a hard life on easy street/just white painted picket fences far as you can see. If you think we live in the land of the free/you should try to be black like me.

“Someday we’ll all be free / And I’m proud to be black like me.”

Describing the song as a “God moment” on Twitter, Guyton adds: “I thought it was to heal my heart but now I realize it’s meant to heal every heart.”

The song’s release coincides with Blackout Tuesday, which has seen the music industry announce a day-long pause in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and other victims in the black community of police brutality.